Weather Blog: Wintry Precipitation Possible

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The main focus for this forecast will be on the wintry precipitation moving across the area Saturday and Saturday night.

Current radar shows a few showers across the area along a warm front pushing to the north. These will depart the viewing area over the next couple hours giving way to a mainly cloudy day.

An upper-level low across Michigan will swing through the area later Saturday and Saturday night. A vort max will swing through during the afternoon which will trigger showers late in the day with even a couple rumbles of thunder possible, especially to the west of the city.

During Saturday night, there appears to be agreement for another vort max to develop from central Pennsylvania to the Delmarva. This could be the axis as to where steady precipitation occurs during the overnight with much lighter activity elsewhere. Precipitation will begin as rain, but with dynamic cooling, will mix and change over to wet snow especially from the city and points north and west.

If the snow thumps hard enough, there could be an area of 1-2 inches of snow across north-central Maryland into south-central Pennsylvania. There could even be a slushy coating in some of the northwest suburbs. Little or no accumulation is expected from the city and points south and east. The precipitation will wind down Sunday morning as clouds break for some sunshine with high pressure building in from the west. This will make way for a mainly clear and chilly Sunday night.

