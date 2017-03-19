$10K Reward Offered For Info On ‘Public Enemy #1,’ Antonio Wright

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of their “public enemy #1,” who is wanted in connection with a fire that killed two people and injured six others.
Antonio Wright is accused of throwing two Molotov Cocktails into a home in the 1200 block of Greenmount Ave., leading to the deaths of two teenagers.
Police identified the two killed in Saturday’s fire as 19-year-old Shi-Heem Sholto and 17-year-old Tyrone James.
