Charges To Be Upgraded After Victim Dies Years After Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charges are expected to be upgraded for three suspects after one of the three victims they are accused of shooting back in 2007 died from complications years after the shooting.
Police say Terry Wells, along with two others, was shot on April 1, 2007, in the 2600 block of Loyola Northway. Police say he was initially listed in critical condition, and was in a coma for several days.
Wells was able to recover, but died on September 23, 2016.
Following an autopsy of Well’s body, it was determined that he died from complications caused by that 2007 shooting.
Dishon Cohen, Kevin Davis, and Theodore Spencer were charged with three counts of attempted murder in the case, but authorities say those charges could be upgraded to homicide.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook