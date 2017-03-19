Playground Planned To Honor Malone Family After Deadly Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Planning has begun for a memorial playground to honor the Malone family, who lost six children in a fire back in January.
Our media partners at The Baltimore Sun report JPMorgan Chase & Co is donating land near City Neighbors Charter School to create a new playground in their honor.
The vacant house across the street from the school where the some of Malone children attended school will be torn down, with plans to build a new playground set for the coming months.
Chase reportedly offered the property to the Malone’s, but they have said they do not plan to return to the neighborhood after six of their children – Bridgette Anna, 11, Amelia Susan, 10, Amanda Claire, 3, Zoe Juliet, 3, William Francis IV, 2, and Daniel George, 9 months – died after a fire started at their home in the 4200 block of Springwood Ave.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook