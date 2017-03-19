2 Dead In Crash During Police Chase; Portion Of Interstate Closed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A portion of I-95 is closed in Cecil County after two people were killed in a crash involving a vehicle that was fleeing from police.

MDTA Police confirm that the chase began just after 11 a.m., after police tried to stop a stolen vehicle at the Ft. McHenry Tunnel.

The driver of the vehicle fled, leading police through Baltimore and Harford Counties, and into Cecil County.

While on I-95, near mile marker 107 in Elkton, the driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control, and the vehicle left the roadway.

Police say there were two people in the car at the time of the crash, and both were killed in the crash. No other injuries were reported

As of 2 p.m., I-95 southbound lanes have been reopened, but all but one northbound lane is still closed near exit 109.

Officers from Maryland State Police and the Maryland Transportation Authority continue to investigate this incident.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook