2 Dead In Crash During Police Chase; Portion Of Interstate Closed

March 19, 2017 12:40 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A portion of I-95 is closed in Cecil County after two people were killed in a crash involving a vehicle that was fleeing from police.

MDTA Police confirm that the chase began just after 11 a.m., after police tried to stop a stolen vehicle at the Ft. McHenry Tunnel.

The driver of the vehicle fled, leading police through Baltimore and Harford Counties, and into Cecil County.

While on I-95, near mile marker 107 in Elkton, the driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control, and the vehicle left the roadway.

Police say there were two people in the car at the time of the crash, and both were killed in the crash. No other injuries were reported

As of 2 p.m., I-95 southbound lanes have been reopened, but all but one northbound lane is still closed near exit 109.

Officers from Maryland State Police and the Maryland Transportation Authority continue to investigate this incident.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia