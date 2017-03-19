Look for mostly clear skies overnight as lows drop around the freezing mark.

Weather Blog: Seasonable, But Cold Weather Lingering As 1st Day Of Spring Arrives

March 19, 2017 4:55 PM By Chelsea Ingram
Filed Under: Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram Weather Blog

After some light snow this morning in spots, it has turned out to be a very nice afternoon with plenty of sunshine and temps in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Look for mostly clear skies overnight as lows drop around the freezing mark.

High clouds will be on the increase throughout Monday and we will be more seasonable with highs in the mid 50s. A couple of showers will be possible Monday night.

By Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 60s as warmer air works it’s way into the region. An arctic front will then bring chilly temps to the neighborhood as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday morning will be the coldest morning this week with many record lows in jeopardy across the area.

