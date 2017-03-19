Weather Blog: Snow In The Morning, Sun In The Afternoon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This area of precipitation will depart Sunday morning as clouds break for sunshine thanks in part to a dry northerly flow and high pressure building in from the west.

Despite the sun, it will not be as mild as it was on Saturday. A mainly clear sky Sunday night will make for a cold night.

The high will get suppressed to the south and east on Monday as the next storm tracks in from the west. Monday will start out sunny but a few high clouds will filter in during the afternoon. Clouds will thicken up and a few showers will occur across the area during Monday night.

All locations will remain above freezing so there will be no concern for icy conditions. The first of two cold fronts will swing through Monday night and stall to the south of the Mason Dixon. The first front will be weak. With clouds breaking for some sun on Tuesday, temperatures will rise nicely, closer to where we should be.

