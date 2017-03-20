2 Accused Of Stealing More Than $100K In Copper Wire Arrested

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested two men accused of stealing more than $100,000 in material from a construction company, and who were caught with thousands of dollars worth of stolen copper wire.

Kim Everett Fahrenbach and Robert Elmer Prosser face charges of fourth-degree burglary, theft over $1,000, and trespassing in this case.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department began investigating earlier in March, after getting reports of theft from Rock Creek Construction Company, located in the 1200 block of Cronson Blvd. in Crofton.

Authorities found that more than $100,000 in material had been stolen over the past several months.

Police continued investigating, waiting for the thieves to strike again.

On March 19, police found there was an ongoing theft just before 2 a.m. They were able to identify the vehicle leaving the scene, and stopped the vehicle a short time later.

During the search of the vehicle, officers found copper wire stolen from Rock Creek Construction valued at more than $2,500.

Fahrenbach and Prosser were arrested, and police found that Prosser had previously been caught for thefts Rock Creek Construction

