5 Arrested As Part Of Ongoing Heroin Investigation

March 20, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: drug arrests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested five people as part of an ongoing heroin investigation in Howard County.

The arrests were made after authorities served two search warrants in Elkridge over the weekend.

Following the first search warrant, police arrested 36-year-old Cubby Scott Owens and 45-year-old Lora Ann Leahey after seizing 6.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a gram of suspected heroin, and other drugs and drug-related items.

Mason Alexander Holland, Nicholas Paul Holland, and Michael Joseph Holland were arrested after the second search warrant was served, leading police to several drug-related items.

