5 Arrested During Prostitution Operation

March 20, 2017 11:30 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five Maryland men were arrested Sunday night during a prostitution operation.

The following men face charges of solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct:

  • Henry Osae Ani, 36, of Beltsville
  • Jose Reynaldo Benitez-Cruz, 43, of Beltsville
  • Ceon Anthony December, 20, of Baltimore
  • Xavier Alexander Lloyd, 24, of Ellicott City
  • Olaolowa Omotosho, 27, of Laurel

 

As part of the Howard County Police Department’s operation, they placed fake ads on Backpage.

Men who responded to the ads spoke to an undercover officer, who set up a meeting at a local hotel.

Once at the hotel, the men were arrested after offering money for sex.

