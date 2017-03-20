Anne Arundel Co. PD Welcome ‘Facility Dog,’ Comfort

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is welcoming a English lab named Comfort as its new “facility dog.”
She will serve as a goodwill ambassador at community events, meetings and school visits with children, and will be used in the Child Advocacy Center when a child is a witness or victim of a crime.
The department was awarded the opportunity to get Comfort from a nonprofit organization, Canine Companions for Independence, after more than a year of applications and interviews.
Comfort was matched with facilitator, Lieutenant Ryan Frashure, during an intensive two-week training program in Long Island, New York.
