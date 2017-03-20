Anne Arundel Co. PD Welcome ‘Facility Dog,’ Comfort

March 20, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is welcoming a English lab named Comfort as its new “facility dog.”

She will serve as a goodwill ambassador at community events, meetings and school visits with children, and will be used in the Child Advocacy Center when a child is a witness or victim of a crime.

The department was awarded the opportunity to get Comfort from a nonprofit organization, Canine Companions for Independence, after more than a year of applications and interviews.

Comfort was matched with facilitator, Lieutenant Ryan Frashure, during an intensive two-week training program in Long Island, New York.

