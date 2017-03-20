Baltimoreans Welcome First Day Of Spring

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today marks the first official day of spring, bringing with it hopes of flower blooms, sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Monday morning sunshine beams down on the Baltimore area, showing off the colorful flowers waiting to bloom and the pollinating bees hard at work showcasing the signs of the season change and welcoming the first day of spring.

“I wouldn’t have known until you told me it was the first day of spring, but it feels pretty good,” says Jerry Mack, Baltimore.

“This is spring after all. We can’t let last week get us down,” says Peter Bieneman, General Manager of Green Fields Nursery, and Landscaping.

As we welcome the first day of spring, we can’t forget one week ago, when the northeast was faced with a massive snow storm. You can still see mounds of the white stuff packed in many areas. A nor’easter impacted the east coast, hitting Maryland.

The impact was not long lasting but concerned many people.

“We were fully ready. We had plants in, we had pansies in and it all just got cold it go miserable,” says Bieneman.

Green Fields nursery and landscaping is hoping last week’s weather is gone and more spring-like temperatures are here for the season.

“Compared to last week, this is great weather and we’re very happy to get the sun, we’re happy to get the temperatures up in the 40s or 50s,” says Bieneman.

And as Maryland weather reveals, just give it a few minutes and the conditions will change.

“The sun will come later and I will be glad when it does,” says Mack.

The spring equinox lasts until May 31.