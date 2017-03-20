Brandon Carr Talks About Adjusting To Ravens Playbook & Baltimore Weather

Shortly after his press conference with the media, the newly acquired Ravens corner back Brandon Carr joined the Scott Garceau Show to talk about why he decided to join the Ravens.

Carr believes the Ravens organization has great veteran leadership in the defensive backfield. He says, “The Ravens have always been on any defenders list. Just the personalities around here and the make up of the organization, they really take pride in their defense and winning ball games through defense and the pieces they’ve put together, I feel like we have an opportunity to do great things.”

Carr also talked about his transition from the heat of Dallas to the cold, snowy weather here in Baltimore. Carr continued to say, “I’m looking forward to continuing to learn, and meet these guys and grow and get some good camaraderie going. I hope we can put some magical things together this year and make people proud.”

Carr will be wearing No. 24 on the field this season and he says ready to learn more about the players, the lingo and what it means to be a Raven.