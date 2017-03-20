Former Baltimore High School Principal Charged With Theft

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A former principal with Baltimore City schools has been indicted in connection with thefts of money and property from the school.

Leslie Lewis, 44, of Owings Mills is charged with a total of six counts of theft, misappropriation by a fiduciary and conspiracy to commit theft. Lewis was the former principle of Baltimore Community High School. Prosecutors say while there, Lewis stole over $13,000 from a PNC bank account which she set up on the schools behalf. The funds were the proceeds of the sale of school uniforms, school supplies, snacks, class due payments and graduation fees. Officials say Lewis used an ATM card associated with the account to make 49 ATM withdrawals at Maryland Live Casino.

A second scheme says Lewis used deceptive purchase orders in order to steal of $40,000 worth of technology from Baltimore City Public Schools through their internal purchasing system.

Prosecutors then sya Lewis had a third scheme that involved a colleague, Albert Fluker, a former teacher at the school. The two worked together to steal four flat screen televisions from the school. Both have been charged with theft and conspiracy to commit theft of the televisions.

So far, no word on a court date.

