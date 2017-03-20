Hundreds Rally To Put A Stop To City Schools Budget Gap

March 20, 2017 10:30 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than a thousand people rallied at War Memorial Plaza Monday night to send the message that Baltimore City’s school children deserve more.

City schools are facing a $130 million dollar deficit.

Parents, teachers, principals and city councilmembers made up the huge the crowd.

Mayor Catherine pugh has committed $30 million from the city budget and the state has said it will contribute, but that’s still far less than the $130 million needed.

