Light Rail In Baltimore To Close Over The Weekend

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Transit Administration says light rail in Baltimore will be shut down for track work.
The MTA said in a news release Monday that light rail stations, including Camden Yards, Lexington Market, Mount Royal, and North Avenue, will be closed.
The stations will be closed from Friday at 6 p.m. and through the weekend with service resuming at its regularly scheduled time of 11 a.m. on Sunday.
MTA will provide a free shuttle bus service in both directions for passengers from the Camden Yards Light Rail station to the North Avenue station. The bus will stop at each of the closed stations during normal hours.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)