Light Rail In Baltimore To Close Over The Weekend

March 20, 2017 5:30 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Transit Administration says light rail in Baltimore will be shut down for track work.

The MTA said in a news release Monday that light rail stations, including Camden Yards, Lexington Market, Mount Royal, and North Avenue, will be closed.

The stations will be closed from Friday at 6 p.m. and through the weekend with service resuming at its regularly scheduled time of 11 a.m. on Sunday.

MTA will provide a free shuttle bus service in both directions for passengers from the Camden Yards Light Rail station to the North Avenue station. The bus will stop at each of the closed stations during normal hours.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia