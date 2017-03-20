Local Janitor Named Finalists For Janitor Of The Year

March 20, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: janitor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore elementary school janitor has been named as a finalist for a nationwide “Janitor of the Year” contest, and needs your votes to win.

Wendy Boyden, or “Ms. Wendy,” is a janitor at Essex Elementary School.

She was named one of 10 finalists for Cintas’ “Janitor of the Year” contest, and is the only female finalist.

A vote is now underway to select the winner out of the 10 finalists, with the winner taking home $5,000 in cash and getting $5,000 in products and services for his or her school.

Another Maryland janitor, Michael Eldridge, “Mr. Michael,” at Deer Crossing Elementary in New Market, MD, was also named a finalist in the competition.

Click here to vote, and voting will be open through April 14.

