Maryland US House Members Criticize Governor On Health Care

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Four of Maryland’s U.S. House members are criticizing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan for not speaking out against the GOP health care bill in Washington.

Reps. Steny Hoyer, Elijah Cummings, John Sarbanes and Jamie Raskin gathered in front of the governor’s residence on Monday to criticize Hogan for not joining four GOP governors who’ve made their own proposal about how to overhaul Medicaid for low-income people.

Amelia Chasse, a Hogan spokeswoman, questioned what the four congressmen have done, except hold press conferences. She says the four Democrats are “grandstanding.”

Governor Hogan’s Press Office released the following statement:

“Instead of wasting time playing politics and holding press conferences in Annapolis, these Congressmen should be in Washington doing their jobs. This type of grandstanding is exactly why Marylanders and Americans are sick of politicians and why Congress has an approval rating in the single digits. Moreover, these members are disregarding the governor’s direct appeal to them to work in a bipartisan manner to come up with responsible solutions for Maryland. The governor and the administration are fighting to ensure that Maryland’s priorities are protected under any federal health care plan – it’s time for our federal representatives to do the same. “If these Congressmen actually want to do something productive while they’re in town, they should tell their friends in the legislature to quit holding up our health secretary’s confirmation.”

Hoyer says his constituents hope Hogan urges Republicans “to reject this reckless and harmful bill.”

Four Republican governors in Ohio, Nevada, Michigan and Arkansas are calling for a more gradual approach to overhaul Medicaid that would include more options for states.

