Police Identify 2 Killed In Crash During Police Pursuit

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Transportation Authority Police have identified the two people who were killed Sunday when the vehicle they were in crashed as they were fleeing from police.

28-year-old Stephen K. Reinholz and 28-year-old Kaili M. Pierce were in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado that was reported stolen out of Laconia, New Hampshire.

An MDTA officer spotted the stolen vehicle on I-95, and tried to pull the vehicle over near the Fort McHenry Tunnel.

The driver, Reinholz, fled from police, and led police on a chase through Baltimore and Harford Counties, and into Cecil County.

While in Cecil County, police report Reinholz lost control of the Silverado, and crashed near exit 109 on I-95.

Reinholz and Pierce were pronounced dead on scene. No other injuries were reported.

MDTA Police is continuing their investigation.

