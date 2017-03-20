Police: Man Shot Self, Dog Before Maryland Home Explosion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police now say the man found dead in the basement of a home that was destroyed by an explosion last week committed suicide by shooting himself.

The remains of Steven Martin Beck and a dog were found in the wreckage of a Rockville house that was leveled by an explosion.

The explosion rocked the Montgomery County community just before 1 a.m. on March 17, and scattered debris in the 11400 block of Ashley Dr.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore performed an autopsy on the body found, and identified it as Beck.

They were also able to determine that Beck’s cause of death was suicide by gunshot wound.

The dog’s remains found nearby were also examined, and it was found that the dog’s death was caused by a gunshot wound.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

