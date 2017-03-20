Police: Woman Stabs Man In Butt During Argument Over Electronics

March 20, 2017 1:40 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed a man in the butt during an argument over electronics.

Michelle Morgan Pugh faces charges of first and second-degree assault and weapons possession with intent to injure.

The Aberdeen Police Department was called just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, about a reported assault at an apartment in the 1000 block of Warwick Dr.

Authorities responded to find a 22-year-old man who had been stabbed in the buttocks.

Police found that Pugh and the victim were having an argument over electronics, when she grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the buttocks.

Another person in the apartment was able to get the knife away from Pugh.

The victim was taken to a Baltimore hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

