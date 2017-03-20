Power Plant Live! presents Pig & Swig

March 20, 2017 7:50 AM

Join 105.7 The Fan’s Rob Long this Saturday at Power Plant Live’s annual Spring Pig & Swig! This is a “best of the best” event, where they’ve invited the greatest brewers, distillers, and BBQers to come together and bring you a one-of-a-kind artisan event! Sample over 100 different kinds of craft beers, countless signature bourbons, and amazing bacon-inspired dishes, all while enjoying live entertainment, in the beautiful Power Plant Live!  This is truly an All-Star Bacon, Bourbon, & Craft Beer Festival.  Click here for tickets!

