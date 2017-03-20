Rita’s Celebrates First Day Of Spring With Free Ice

March 20, 2017 5:59 AM
Filed Under: First Day of Spring, Ritas

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Today is the first day of spring, but more importantly for some, it’s free Rita’s day!

The ice cream shop is offering one free Italian Ice per customer from 12pm-9pm Monday, March 20th.

You can find the nearest Rita’s to you by clicking here.

The company is encouraging customers to use the #ritasfirstdayofspring when posting on social media for a chance to win prizes. This is the 25th anniversary of the annual promotion.

