Rita’s Celebrates First Day Of Spring With Free Ice

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Today is the first day of spring, but more importantly for some, it’s free Rita’s day!
The ice cream shop is offering one free Italian Ice per customer from 12pm-9pm Monday, March 20th.
You can find the nearest Rita’s to you by clicking here.
The company is encouraging customers to use the #ritasfirstdayofspring when posting on social media for a chance to win prizes. This is the 25th anniversary of the annual promotion.
