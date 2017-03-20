Teens Charged In Attempted Carjacking That Ended In Shooting

March 20, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two teenagers have been arrested and charged as adults in relation to a shooting in west Baltimore on March 11.

Police say Charles Cottman, 15, and Kevin Vaughan, 14, approached a car occupied by a 58-year-old man and attempted to take it. The victim struggled and was shot in the shoulder.

The boys allegedly fled the scene.

Cottman and Vaughan face attempted murder, assault, robbery, and gun related charges.

