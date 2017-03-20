Two People Injured In Sykesville Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were taken to the hospital for injuries after a house caught on fire in Sykesville, Monday afternoon.
Sykesville-Freedom Fire Company spokesman Bill Rehkopf says Sykesville-Freedom, along with units from Baltimore and Howard Counties responded to a house fire in the 5500 block of Strawbridge Terrace around 2:05 p.m.
Rehkopf says that upon arrival, units found a working fire, which had spread from the kitchen into the rest of the home.
One woman was transported by air to Bayview, and a man was taken to Bayview by ambulances, he said. He also reported that the Office of the State Fire Marshal was on the scene investigating the fire, and that the fire was knocked down in a timely manner.
There is no further information on the condition of the victims, or if anyone else was in the house at the time of the fire.
This story is being updated.