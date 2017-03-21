A Dump Truck Causes a Utility Pole to Fall in Canton

March 21, 2017 8:20 PM
Filed Under: BGE, Canton

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A dump truck snagged some power lines in Southeast Baltimore Tuesday which brought down a utility poll and caused temporary outages.

Sky Eye Chopper 13 was over the intersection of Toone and Conkling Street in the Canton area after the incident.

BGE says the poll snapped after the truck hit the lines And fell across the roadway. BGE also says a couple dozen people lost power for about an hour.

Crews eventually cut up the pole and moved it out of the way so the road could be reopened.

