Authorities Searching For Person Who Set Fires In Wal-Mart

March 21, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: Walmart

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are searching for the person they say set a number of small fires inside a Wal-Mart store Tuesday morning.

The Baltimore County Fire Department was called about a fire at the Wal-Mart located in the 3600 block of Washington Blvd., near the Halethorpe-area.

Crews found that someone was going around the store and setting small fires.

None of the flames spread, but authorities say one person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews were able to get the fires out, but authorities are looking for the person who set these fires.

