Authorities Searching For Person Who Set Fires In Wal-Mart

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are searching for the person they say set a number of small fires inside a Wal-Mart store Tuesday morning.
The Baltimore County Fire Department was called about a fire at the Wal-Mart located in the 3600 block of Washington Blvd., near the Halethorpe-area.
Crews found that someone was going around the store and setting small fires.
None of the flames spread, but authorities say one person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.
Fire crews were able to get the fires out, but authorities are looking for the person who set these fires.
