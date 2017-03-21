Baltimore County Employee Honored for Saving Man’s Life

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Baltimore County employee was honored Tuesday for saving the life of a stranger.

It happened as a man lied unresponsive on a sidewalk after going into cardiac arrest. Marcus Washington reports on a story of true altruism and honor.

The County inspector was just driving down the street when he noticed a man lying on the ground.

The moments for Patrick O’Hara are more precious than ever. Four months ago while working as the building supervisor at a Pikesville condominium, the unthinkable happened.

“I was only a quarter of the way into the parking lot, to my destination, and that’s all I remember,” O’Hara said.

County worker Phillip Walker just happened to drive by after Patrick collapsed.

“And I just pulled in to the entrance of the complex, where he was laying, and I exited my vehicle and looked over top and said, ‘sir, are you okay?'” Walker said.

Patrick was attempting to put up a sign when he lost consciousness. Phillip was over him when he stopped breathing and that’s when Phillip put to use those life saving skills he learned while serving 12 years in the U.S. Navy.

“I just immediately told 911, he’s not breathing, I’m going to perform CPR under the Good Samaritan Act,” Walker said.

What Patrick didn’t know at the time was that he went into cardiac arrest. The same abrupt loss of heart function, killed his sister, two brothers and father.

Four months later, the two men met again, this time as Baltimore County honors Phillip for a selfless act.

“So we were proud to honor him today with a Baltimore County Hero pin, because we are just really proud of him and his faithful service to our county,” said Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz.

“He’s the reason that he’s able to know his granddaughter today, so we owe him everything. We love Phil,” said Casi Braxton, Patrick’s daughter.

“No words to express it. He was like my guardian angel. It was magic,” O’Hara said.

