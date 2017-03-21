Baltimore County Votes in Favor of Abolishing Heat Closure Policy

March 21, 2017 8:58 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore County School Board votes in favor of getting rid of the heat closure policy passed last August.

In an amendment voted on during a school board meeting in August, kids had to go to school if the heat index fails to hit 90 degrees by 11:00 a.m.

Also part of the amendment: if the heat index is expected to reach 90 degrees by 3 p.m. parents will have the option to keep their kids home and mark it as an excused absence.

This is a developing story.

