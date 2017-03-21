Baltimore County Votes in Favor of Abolishing Heat Closure Policy

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore County School Board votes in favor of getting rid of the heat closure policy passed last August.
In an amendment voted on during a school board meeting in August, kids had to go to school if the heat index fails to hit 90 degrees by 11:00 a.m.
Also part of the amendment: if the heat index is expected to reach 90 degrees by 3 p.m. parents will have the option to keep their kids home and mark it as an excused absence.
