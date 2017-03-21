Former Raven Ray Rice Says ‘I Can Still Play Football’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice believes he can still play football even though he hasn’t appeared in a game since 2013.
Rice was released by the Ravens and suspended by the NFL in September 2014 after the video surfaced of him hitting his then then-fiancee.
His suspension was later overturned by an arbitrator allowing him to one day return to the NFL, however Rice believes his absence from the NFL has nothing to do with his football skills.
“The reason why I’m not playing football, you do the dots,” Rice said, according to ESPN.com. “It ain’t because I’m a bad football player. That’s just keeping it real. I’m never giving up and never giving in.”
