Man Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Family Member

March 21, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 40-year-old man accused of stabbing a family member.

Allen Jones faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree assault, and other weapons charges.

The investigation into Jones began on March 2, when officers were called about a stabbing in the 4200 block of Audrey Ave.

Responding officers found a 37-year-old with a stab wound to the neck. He told officers he had been stabbed by a family member, later identified as Jones, who was arrested on March 20.

