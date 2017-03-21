Man Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Family Member

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 40-year-old man accused of stabbing a family member.
Allen Jones faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree assault, and other weapons charges.
The investigation into Jones began on March 2, when officers were called about a stabbing in the 4200 block of Audrey Ave.
Responding officers found a 37-year-old with a stab wound to the neck. He told officers he had been stabbed by a family member, later identified as Jones, who was arrested on March 20.
