Maryland Coach Frese Talks Team Mentality Heading Into Sweet 16

March 21, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: Maryland, Maryland women's baskeball, NCAA, NCAA Tournament, Sweet 16, women's basketball

Maryland women’s basketball Coach Brenda Frese joins Jerry Coleman to discuss her teams run to the Sweet 16.

The team clinched a spot in the Sweet 16 with a 27-point win Sunday over West Virginia, and the No. 3-seed Terps will play Oregon in the Bridgeport regional semifinals.

The turn out for the team’s last game was over 6,000 people at the Xfinity Center. Frese said, “The crowd was electric. Probably one of my favorite crowds from the season. They were passionate and they were into it. We feel like we have the best fans in the country, but they truly were our sixth man and gave us a ton of energy to feed off of.”

Saturday’s game will tip off at either 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. UConn will play either UCLA or Texas A&M in the other contest. The regional final is slated for 7 p.m. Monday.

More from Sports With Coleman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia