Maryland Coach Frese Talks Team Mentality Heading Into Sweet 16

Maryland women’s basketball Coach Brenda Frese joins Jerry Coleman to discuss her teams run to the Sweet 16.

The team clinched a spot in the Sweet 16 with a 27-point win Sunday over West Virginia, and the No. 3-seed Terps will play Oregon in the Bridgeport regional semifinals.

The turn out for the team’s last game was over 6,000 people at the Xfinity Center. Frese said, “The crowd was electric. Probably one of my favorite crowds from the season. They were passionate and they were into it. We feel like we have the best fans in the country, but they truly were our sixth man and gave us a ton of energy to feed off of.”

Saturday’s game will tip off at either 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. UConn will play either UCLA or Texas A&M in the other contest. The regional final is slated for 7 p.m. Monday.