Parks Heights Man Arrested For Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore Police have made an arrest connected to a homicide back in February.
Police have arrested 29-year old Richard Jones of the 3400 block of Park Heights Avenue after they say he shot and killed 25-year old Lawrence Jones back on February 3rd. Detectives received information on Jones and were able to eventually obtain a warrant and make an arrest.
Jones is charged with First and Second Degree Murder and an array of handgun and assault charges. He is currently in Central Booking awaiting a bail hearing.
