Police Arrest Teen, Charge Him As Adult For Home Invasion, Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have arrested a teen and are charging him as an adult for a home invasion robbery last month.
Police say they arrested 17-year-old Tiriq Gray for his alleged involvement in an assault and home robbery of a 40-year-old woman in her home in the 2700 block of Barclay Street.
Police say the victim told investigators that two suspects entered her home and assaulted her. She says the suspects then took money from her before leaving her home.
Police say they were able to identify Gray through their investigation as one of the suspects. Police say Gray was arrested Monday, March 20.
Police say he was brought into Central Booking and is being charged as an adult for robbery and assault.