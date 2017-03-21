Police: Woman Stabbed After Breaking Up Argument At Wal-Mart

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult after police say he stabbed a 50-year-old woman who intervened in an argument at a Wal-Mart Tuesday morning.

Tyler Vermilyea faces numerous charges for the stabbing, including attempted second-degree murder.

Maryland State Police report the incident happened just before 6 a.m., at the Wal-Mart located in the unit block of North East Rd., in Cecil County.

A store employee told police that someone had just been stabbed. Responding troopers found the victim, who was taken to an area hospital, and is expected to survive.

Police say their investigation found that the suspect, later identified as Vermilyea, approached a store employee outside Wal-Mart, and asked for a cigarette.

There was an argument, with Vermilyea reportedly using racial slurs.

The victim was in a nearby car, and heard the argument. She got out to try and resolve the argument and to separate the two men.

She then walked into the store with the employee, but was followed by Vermilyea.

Police say Vermilyea then walked up to her, and stabbed her near her collarbone, before leaving the store.

Troopers got a description of the suspect, and were able to locate him at the nearby Dollar General. Vermilyea was then taken into custody without further incident.

