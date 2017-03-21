‘Public Enemy No. 1’ Claims Innocence After Firebombing

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After proclaiming his innocence on social media the man dubbed “public enemy No. 1” is now behind bars.

WJZ obtained new charging documents and emergency calls from the deadly firebombing.

The documents shed light on the grisly crime.

Flames were so intense at times that it sounded like shots were being fired. The families of the two teens killed are left wondering why.

It’s pinned as one of the City’s most wicked crimes.

“It turns my stomach, to know people even think like that,” said one East Baltimore resident. “It’s terrible, it’s a sad situation.”

A firebombing led police to 26-year-old Antonio Wright.

The call came in early Saturday morning for flames shooting out of a home along Greenmount Avenue. Police say surveillance video shows Wright tossing Molotov cocktails into the home, killing 19-year-Shiheem Sholto and 17-year-old Tyrone James.

The new charging documents paint a chilling picture of what happened here Saturday morning, saying all eight victims inside were asleep when the fire broke out.

Documents states witnesses were quick to talk, they identified Wright as the suspect, a.k.a “T-Low.”

“People are fed up with some of levels violence we’re seeing,” said Baltimore Police spokesman T. J. Smith.

Fire investigators were back on scene Tuesday inside the home.

A working smoke detector was found but flames were too intense for all eight victims to survive. Police say there’s no signs of the incident being gang related, but call it an act of retaliation.

That’s hard to fathom.

“This crime of course, was something that just shocked the conscious of anyone,” Smith said.

Wright faces 37 criminal counts, a slew of charges, including first- and second-degree murder.

A woman claiming to be his wife posted on Facebook that he’s innocent. WJZ has tried reaching out to her but has yet to hear back.

A 20-year-old woman who was injured in the fire remains hospitalized in critical condition.

