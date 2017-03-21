Public Safety Officials Searching For Walkoff Inmate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Public Safety officials with the Department of Public Safety Correctional Services say they are looking for an inmate who walked off from a prison property late Tuesday morning.

Public Safety officials say they are looking for 24-year-old Joseph McDonald, who walked off from Threshold prison, in the 1700 block of St. Paul Street in Baltimore.

They say McDonald was serving a two-year sentence for burglary.

Officials say McDonald weighs about 145 pounds, is 5’9″ and has a medium build.

They ask that anyone with information about McDonald’s whereabouts should contact police.

