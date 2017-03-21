Report: Man Paid Women In Philippines To Take Photos Of Girls

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 66-year-old Baltimore man pleaded guilty to child porn charges after court documents show he paid women in the Philippines to take sexually explicit photos of girls and send them to him.
Louis Frances Bradley also has four previous sexual exploitation of children-related charges. He faces a minimum sentence of 35 years and up to life in prison during his sentencing, which is set for May 2.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, between 2014 and 2016, Bradly paid women in the Philippines to take sexually explicit pictures and videos of girls and send them to him.
He admitted to making 120 payments to at least 17 women, totaling $8,291.
