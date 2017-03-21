Sheriff: Deputy Shoots Suspect Armed With Knife Who Lunged At Her

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy is on administrative leave after shooting an armed suspect who reportedly lunged at her.

This shooting happened overnight Monday, when the sheriff’s office was called about an incident in the 6100 block of Mississippi Ln.

Responding deputies were told that the caller’s son was acting strangely and may have been having a reaction to medication.

Deputy Samantha Foland, a 2 year veteran of the sheriff’s office, met with those who called authorities, and later went into the home.

When she entered the home, Foland was reportedly confronted by 32-year-old Alexander Astudillo, who had a tactical knife.

Deputy Foland took out her gun, and order Astudillo to drop the knife, but he reportedly refused, and lunged at Foland, who fired once, hitting Astudillo in the hand and upper chest.

Deputies immediately administered first aide, until medical crews arrived and took Astudillo to a Baltimore hospital. He is currently listed in stable condition.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene, and will handle the investigation into this incident.

Foland has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

