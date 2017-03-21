Two Firefighters Injured While Putting Out Vacant House Fire

March 21, 2017 3:36 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore City Fire Department firefighters were injured while working to put out a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials say the fire started just after 1 p.m., at a two-story vacant building in the 1900 block of Wilkens Ave.

Smoke and fire could be seen coming from the structure.

Crews were able to get the flames under control just after 2 p.m., but two firefighters were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia