Two Firefighters Injured While Putting Out Vacant House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore City Fire Department firefighters were injured while working to put out a fire Tuesday afternoon.
Fire officials say the fire started just after 1 p.m., at a two-story vacant building in the 1900 block of Wilkens Ave.
Smoke and fire could be seen coming from the structure.
Crews were able to get the flames under control just after 2 p.m., but two firefighters were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
