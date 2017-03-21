Weather Blog: Cloudy Morning, Sunny Afternoon

March 21, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cloudy day ended with some sunshine and highs in the lower 60s in central Maryland.

Don’t get used to it though because it is going to get colder, very fast. Highs for the next two days will feel more reminiscent of ‘mid-winter’ than late March.

Look for highs Wednesday in the 40s, and with the wind, it will feel more like the 30s pretty much all day. We drop into the 20s for overnight lows and Thursday will bring another day with highs only in the 40s.

High pressure will be moving off shore later this week and that will allow the flow to turn more out of the south, meaning temps will start to be moderate on Friday. By Saturday, we are forecasting a high around 70 degrees.

