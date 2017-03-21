WEATHER BLOG: Temperature Roller Coaster Continues

Hi Everyone!

Buckle up, we are embarking on an early Spring temperature roller coaster. This, of course, happens during the very late Winter, and early Spring. In the end we get on the good side of this up, and down temperature swings, now though it is an almost even split.

60° today, the mid 40’s the next two days, and then much milder on Friday. Warm on Saturday, and even with some rain on Sunday still QUITE mild.

It is all just the changing of the seasons.

We have had some much needed gentle rain during the overnight, and as I write this only some scattered showers remain before we see a nice Partly Sunny afternoon. Looks like the next chance of rain is on Sunday and the wording of the forecast is now, “periods of rain.” I would add much needed rain too.

Have a fine day!

MB!