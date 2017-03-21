WEATHER BLOG: Temperature Roller Coaster Continues

March 21, 2017 7:22 AM
Filed Under: Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

Buckle up, we are embarking on an early Spring temperature roller coaster. This, of course, happens during the very late Winter, and early Spring. In the end we get on the good side of this up, and down temperature swings, now though it is an almost even split.

60° today, the mid 40’s the next two days, and then much milder on Friday. Warm on Saturday, and even with some rain on Sunday still QUITE mild.

It is all just the changing of the seasons.

We have had some much needed gentle rain during the overnight, and as I write this only some scattered showers remain before we see a nice Partly Sunny afternoon. Looks like the next chance of rain is on Sunday and the wording of the forecast is now, “periods of rain.” I would add much needed rain too.

Have a fine day!

MB!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia