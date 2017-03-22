A Deadly Disease Linked to Breast Implant Surgery

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Doctors say breast implants could be to blame for a spike in one form of cancer.

Kimberly Eiten reports with the latest FDA warning.

While the FDA report ties hundreds of cancer cases to breast implants, a local surgeon tells WJZ, the risk is low. But still, he says, women should be alert.

They look harmless, but the FDA says more than 350 cases of cancer and 9 deaths could link back to the few ounces of plastic used for breast implants.

A rare disease called breast implant associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL).

“It’s one in a million,” says plastic surgeon Dr. Nassif Soueid, of MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.

Soueid hasn’t seen a single case in his patients. He also seldom uses the type of textured implant linked to the majority of cancer reports.

He says they can look more natural but are also costly.

There are differences between smooth and textured implants. The new FDA report says it’s the textured implants that are causing more cases of ALCL.

It also warns that all breast implants could put women at risk. Women like Annette Jingo, a breast cancer survivor and breast reconstruction patient.

“It just makes a hard decision even harder. We women are made a certain way and it’s not about just being vain. You want to go on living your life to the fullest,” she says.

Both the report, and Dr. Soueid say that’s possible for patients.

“Do not be concerned. It is something to know about and be aware of it. Awareness is best,” he says.

He recommends that breast implant patients follow up with their surgeons, like usual, and follow doctor recommendations.

The FDA says if you have breast implants there is no need to change your medical care.

