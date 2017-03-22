Adam Jones Dubbed The ‘Hero’ As USA Beats Japan In WBC

March 22, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: adam jones, Baltimore Orioles, mlb, WBC, World Baseball Classic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Team USA is heading to the final round of the World Baseball Classicfor the first time in the history of the tournament. USA beat Japan, 2-1 on Tuesday night and the winning run was driven in by “American hero” Adam Jones of the Baltimore Orioles.

The two teams were evenly matched throughout the game and it was tied at 1-1 until the eighth inning. That’s when the Americans were able to get back on the scoreboard against Kodai Senga.

In the end, the Americans came out on top with the help of the sensational Oriole, Mr. Adam Jones.

The American team will be heading to the finals tonight for a rematch against the undefeated Puerto Rico team.

