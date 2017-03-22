Baltimore Blast Advance To MASL Championship Series

March 22, 2017 6:54 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The Baltimore Blast are one step away from obtaining their ninth championship in team history.

The indoor soccer team were able to beat the Milwaukee Wild on Tuesday night 2-1 in a Mini Game. The Blasts’ Tony Donatelli scored the winning goal at the 13:57 mark during the Mini Game.

The Blast now go on to face the winner of the Sioles de Sonora vs San Diego Sockers series in the MASL Championship Series. This will be the second consecutive year The Blast made it to the championship. Last year, Baltimore won the championship by defeating Sioles de Sonora two games to none.

Dates and times of the series will be announced soon. You can get the latest updated playoff scheduling information at Baltimoreblast.com 

