Baltimore Co. Officials Notified Of Intercepted Calls During Wiretap

March 22, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: wiretap

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Several Baltimore County government officials say they’ve received notices this month from federal prosecutors saying their communications were intercepted as part of a wiretap investigation in 2013 and 2014.

Media outlets report that members of the county council and county executive’s administration reported receiving the notices.

Don Mohler, County Executive Kevin Kamenetz’s chief of staff, says he received a notice himself. He says some officials called the FBI after receiving the letter and were told that “their numbers were intercepted as part of the investigation into someone else.” Mohler says Kamenetz did not receive one.

A copy of the March 8 notice obtained by The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/2nJdqET) states that the wiretaps took place between October 2013 and March 2014.

