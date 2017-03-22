Butterbeer Ice Cream Hitting Shelves For Harry Potter Fans

March 22, 2017 12:17 PM

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania ice cream maker is courting Harry Potter fans with a new flavor based on Hogwarts’ favorite drink, “butterbeer.”

Yuengling’s Ice Cream notes that J.K. Rowling once described butterbeer as tasting “a little bit like less sickly butterscotch.” With that in mind, Yuengling’s says the new butterbeer variety combines buttercream and butterscotch ice cream. Yuengling’s says “the result is magical decadence that will transport you to another place and time.”

President David Yuengling says the company hopes it made Rowling proud with the flavor.

Butterbeer may be a good fit for Yuengling’s. The ice cream company began as an offshoot of the well-known Pennsylvania brewery during the prohibition years. It’s now a separate company.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia