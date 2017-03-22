Correctional Deputy Accused Of Hitting Wife In Head With Gun

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Harford County Sheriff’s Office correctional deputy has been arrested on assault charges for a domestic incident, in which he is accused of hitting his estranged wife in the head with his gun.

44-year-old Michael Vasiliou was arrested March 14, and charged with first and second-degree assault. After his initial appearance, he was released on his own recognizance.

A criminal and internal investigation are underway into Vasiliou, who was hired in 2005. He will be suspended until these investigations are complete.

The investigation into Vasiliou began back on March 13, when Harford County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to Vasiliou’s estranged wife’s home.

Responding deputies were told there was an argument between Vasiliou and his wife that turned physical.

Vasiliou is accused of taking out his personal handgun, and striking his wife in the head. Three children were also reportedly present at the time, but were not injured.

Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler released the following statement:

“At this time, our focus is on the victim and children, their safety and well-being is of great importance to me. I was deeply disappointed to hear of the alleged actions of our Correctional Deputy. As Sheriff, I firmly believe the community we serve deserves transparency and accountability and the actions taken in this case demonstrate our deep commitment to earn and maintain our community’s trust.”

