Dr. Carla Hayden Named Baltimore Woman of the Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Dr. Carla Hayden returned to Baltimore for a special honor Wednesday night.
Hayden was named Baltimore Woman of the Year at a reception in honor of Women’s History Month.
Dr. Hayden is the first female Librarian of Congress since 1802.
She says Baltimore is still home. She commutes to D.C. every day.
She also recognized all the people who were part of her journey from head of the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore to the nation’s library in Washington.
