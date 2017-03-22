Maryland College Student Killed While Home For Spring Break

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Washington D.C. say an 18-year-old college student from Prince George’s County was an innocent bystander in a fatal shooting.

“She will always be remembered with that big smile on her face.”

Loved ones say Ayana McAllister loved people and basketball. The freshman from Upper Marlboro was home from her North Carolina college, when she was shot on her first day of Spring Break.

“I loved Ayana,” said family friend Angela Wright. “[Her] nickname was Lali. Beautiful, beautiful. talented young lady.”

Those close to the investigation say that on Monday night, a group of friends believed to be filming a music video were in north east D.C., when a suspect in a car with a getaway driver opened fire.

Two women were shot. McAllister died from her injuries the next day. Police say she was an innocent bystander.

“My reaction was anger,” said former D.C. mayor Vince Gray. “One of the important things is that people feel safe.”

Gray says the shooting is an example of why more cops are needed in the district. He says this type of senseless violence should not be ignored.

“Tune some of this stuff out. To appear it’s not as serious as it is,” said Gray. “Just something we should come to expect, which is terrible if that happens.”

“The violence needs to stop. There’s too many young people out there who lost. They need help,” said Wright.

McAllister was a criminal justice major at St. Augustine’s University. She was part of a cadet program with state police.

There is $25, 000 in reward money for anyone who can provide police with information that leads to an arrest.

